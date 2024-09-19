Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys 985 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,538,000 after acquiring an additional 145,328 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5,858.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,265,000 after buying an additional 636,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after buying an additional 205,676 shares during the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 706,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,444,000 after buying an additional 278,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $200.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $183.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.60 and a 200-day moving average of $189.50.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

