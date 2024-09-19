Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $1.65 Million Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Waterloo Capital L.P. cut its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 78,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 427,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $343,127.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM opened at $14.97 on Thursday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

