Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $371.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $379.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.54.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

