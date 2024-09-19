Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $544,000 Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Waterloo Capital L.P. trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,679 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,190 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,186 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NEP stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $50.66.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.905 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.69%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

