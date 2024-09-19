Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $614,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. DDFG Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 219,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 58,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $94.49 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

