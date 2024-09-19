Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $816,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after buying an additional 310,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after buying an additional 146,235 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,129,000 after buying an additional 215,364 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $127.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.89. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $133.65.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

