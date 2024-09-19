Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases 1,213 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 104.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,372 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $634,518,000 after purchasing an additional 52,859 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,840,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,884,000 after purchasing an additional 493,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $356,671,000 after buying an additional 90,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $337,463,000 after buying an additional 194,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $256.63 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.09. The company has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

