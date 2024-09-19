Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases 2,464 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

