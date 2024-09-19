Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases 3,040 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 34,147 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 695,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $154,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IGSB opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $52.71.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.