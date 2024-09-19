Waterloo Capital L.P. Raises Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.93.

NYSE DPZ opened at $409.05 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.05 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

