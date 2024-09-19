Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 129 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Waterloo Capital L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.08.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $494.76 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $501.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $464.06 and its 200 day moving average is $460.76. The firm has a market cap of $459.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 131,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $60,189,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,426,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,466,191,473.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 131,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $60,189,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,426,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,466,191,473.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 605,124 shares of company stock worth $280,045,189 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

