Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 2,124 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Waterloo Capital L.P. trimmed its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FTAI opened at $126.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.67. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $130.52.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 180.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.