Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 2,585 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ET shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,188.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

