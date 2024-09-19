Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 306 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Waterloo Capital L.P. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,687 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,792,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 259.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,696,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,220 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,976.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 577,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,251,000 after purchasing an additional 570,510 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after buying an additional 487,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $101.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $105.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.73 and a 200 day moving average of $96.49.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

