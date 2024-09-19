Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 578 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMFL. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $281,479,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,014 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,715,000 after acquiring an additional 487,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 545,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,108,000 after acquiring an additional 291,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

