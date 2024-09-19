WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 406 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock opened at $80.41 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

