WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,776 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mittelman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 7,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 38,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,232,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4,132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 73,982 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 72,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.16. The stock has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

