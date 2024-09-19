WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 84,527 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,527 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 122,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.1% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $92.82 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average of $88.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

