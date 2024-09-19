WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 31,039 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,039 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,651,000 after buying an additional 153,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,520,000 after buying an additional 208,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 230,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

