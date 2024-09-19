WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,872 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 259.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:OMFL opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

