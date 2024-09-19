WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $18,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.22 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

