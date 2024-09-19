WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302,888 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776,348 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,867,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,855 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $52.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.63.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

