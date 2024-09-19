WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,517,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 675.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,926,000 after purchasing an additional 570,901 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8,570.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 559,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,487,000 after purchasing an additional 553,070 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,019,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,438,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,929,000 after buying an additional 305,404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $94.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average is $88.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

