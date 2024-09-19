WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 102,369 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 193,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $36.94 and a 12-month high of $50.49.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

