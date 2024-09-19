WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.50 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

NASDAQ FTXL opened at $87.98 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

