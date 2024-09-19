WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 696.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,128 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DYNF. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 91.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 117,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 55,908 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 153,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 357,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after acquiring an additional 45,102 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 144.8% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 52,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of DYNF opened at $48.51 on Thursday. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

