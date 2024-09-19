WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.21 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $240.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

