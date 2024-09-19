WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,649,000 after acquiring an additional 153,146 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 71,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $235,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $126.74 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $128.39. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.51 and its 200 day moving average is $120.30.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

