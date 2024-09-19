WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MBB opened at $96.17 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.55.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.