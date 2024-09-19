WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 47.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $971,000.

Shares of JGRO opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.94.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

