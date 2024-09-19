WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,801 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $13,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $33.37 on Thursday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $33.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

