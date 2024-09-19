WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 27,947 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.1% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $14,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,067,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $384,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 480,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.