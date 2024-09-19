WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,356 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317,531 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 3,978,954 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,673,000 after buying an additional 879,707 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,237,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,966,000 after acquiring an additional 431,616 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $194.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.44. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

