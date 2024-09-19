WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at $84,000.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. AXS Change Finance ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $38.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a market cap of $129.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.03.

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

