WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,953 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,953 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,757,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 172,347 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,892,000 after acquiring an additional 231,636 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after purchasing an additional 170,642 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 892,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,307,000 after buying an additional 163,699 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 778,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,519,000 after purchasing an additional 95,378 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS:JMST opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1451 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

