WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,889 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $1,171,516,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $917,051,000 after buying an additional 263,482 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after buying an additional 1,519,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $970,951,000 after buying an additional 173,673 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $168.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

