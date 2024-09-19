WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,003 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 670.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 61,929 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.76.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

