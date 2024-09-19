WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 201,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 40,005 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $42.64.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

