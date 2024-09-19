WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 201,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 40,005 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $42.64.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

