WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.94

Shares of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €1.94 ($2.16) and traded as low as €1.80 ($2.00). WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz shares last traded at €1.85 ($2.06), with a volume of 269 shares trading hands.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $278.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 18.06.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

