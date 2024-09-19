Wealth Alliance Acquires 170 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,369 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,392,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,825,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $176.21 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $178.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.88. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
