Wealth Alliance Boosts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Gartner were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gartner by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,492,000 after purchasing an additional 87,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total transaction of $783,520.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $241,872.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $506.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $480.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $515.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

