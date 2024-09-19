Wealth Alliance Buys 172 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.28 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $695.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

