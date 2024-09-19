Wealth Alliance Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wealth Alliance increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 40,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,838,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 19.0% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $482.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $466.24 and a 200-day moving average of $423.80. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $496.18. The company has a market cap of $171.00 billion, a PE ratio of 87.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

