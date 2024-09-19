Wealth Alliance Lowers Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $231.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

