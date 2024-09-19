Wealth Alliance Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAPR. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,528.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,145,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,115,000 after buying an additional 1,074,824 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,007.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 895,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 815,048 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 144.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,211,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,174 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $12,828,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $9,334,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of PAPR opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

