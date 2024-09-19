Wealth Alliance Sells 142 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $371.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $379.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.