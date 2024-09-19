Wealth Alliance Sells 1,510 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealth Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after buying an additional 6,426,928 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after buying an additional 4,794,746 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,019,000 after buying an additional 2,483,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 6,311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,575,000 after buying an additional 1,723,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average of $69.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.