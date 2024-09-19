Wealth Alliance Sells 2,886 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,854,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.11.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $57.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

