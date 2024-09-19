Wealth Alliance Trims Holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLW. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $374,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.2% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 140,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $210,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

