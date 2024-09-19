Wealth Alliance Trims Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $272.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.50.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

